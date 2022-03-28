Strs Ohio Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of J traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. 431,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,563. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

