Strs Ohio Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

