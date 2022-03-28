Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.