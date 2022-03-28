Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $118,266,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $43,525,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $11,180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,689,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

MNDY stock traded down $18.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,277. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

