Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

