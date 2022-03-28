StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,044,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFOR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 2,021,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,769. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
