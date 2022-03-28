StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,044,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 2,021,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,769. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of software development and services. It focuses on a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

