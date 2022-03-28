Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on SAUHY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.50.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,179. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

