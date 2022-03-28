Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $158.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $137.63 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.