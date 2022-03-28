Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 76.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL opened at $36.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

