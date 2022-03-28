StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.00 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
