StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.00 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

