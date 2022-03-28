StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.22. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

