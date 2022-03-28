StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

ELTK opened at $4.17 on Friday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

