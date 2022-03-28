StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.11.
In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
