StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
