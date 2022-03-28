StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

