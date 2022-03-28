StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BDR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.