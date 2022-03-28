StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

PTNR opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

