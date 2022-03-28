Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Antares Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,336 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.
Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $695.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
