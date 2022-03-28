Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Antares Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,336 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $695.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 713,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 169.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 548,754 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

