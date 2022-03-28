Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $835.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

