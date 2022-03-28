Stephens Begins Coverage on Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. 11,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

