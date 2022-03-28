Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

STZHF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

