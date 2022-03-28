Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.85. 168,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

