Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$567,600.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,046,004.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

STN opened at C$63.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

