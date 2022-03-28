Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.