Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $138.32 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

