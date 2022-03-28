SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 387,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

