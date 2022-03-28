Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.64 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.