Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.64 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

