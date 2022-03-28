Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

SPIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 554,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,068. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,530,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

