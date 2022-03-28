SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 280,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

