SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

