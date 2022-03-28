SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

