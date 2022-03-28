Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

