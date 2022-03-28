South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SABK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $$16.05 during midday trading on Monday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.74.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.