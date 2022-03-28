Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.