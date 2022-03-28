Smart for Life Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 28th (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life’s (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 28th. Smart for Life had issued 1,440,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Smart for Life stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.25.
About Smart for Life (Get Rating)
