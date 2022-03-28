SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 115,661 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $765.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

