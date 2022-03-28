Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$16.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.25. The firm has a market cap of C$785.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

