SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $20.71 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.