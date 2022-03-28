Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 1,011,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,704. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

