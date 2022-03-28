Signaturefd LLC Sells 905 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

