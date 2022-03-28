Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fastenal by 578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,636 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

