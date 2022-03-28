Signaturefd LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $405.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $273.93 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

