Signaturefd LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at $5,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.84.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.