Signaturefd LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in onsemi by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $63.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

