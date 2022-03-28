Signaturefd LLC Buys 98 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $8,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $232.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.51 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

