Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $118.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.31. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

