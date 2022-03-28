Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 414 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 170,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

