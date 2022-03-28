Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 1,232 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.