Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.30. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

