Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 167,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,397. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.70.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.