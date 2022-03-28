Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 167,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

